Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
601 Hollyberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Hollyberry Drive

601 Hollyberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Hollyberry Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
ABSOLUTE DOLLHOUSE! Newer carpet, paint and ceramic tile. Large corner lot with fenced in yard. Large Living area with WBFP, vaulted ceiling. Elegant For Dining. Large eat in kitchen with charming breakfast nook. Nice sized backyard with large open patio. Secondary bedrooms are good sized with walk in closets. Large master bedroom, with luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Great location in heart of Mansfield. Close to everything. MISD!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Hollyberry Drive have any available units?
601 Hollyberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Hollyberry Drive have?
Some of 601 Hollyberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Hollyberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Hollyberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Hollyberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Hollyberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 601 Hollyberry Drive offer parking?
No, 601 Hollyberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 601 Hollyberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Hollyberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Hollyberry Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Hollyberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Hollyberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Hollyberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Hollyberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Hollyberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

