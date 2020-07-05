601 Hollyberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

ABSOLUTE DOLLHOUSE! Newer carpet, paint and ceramic tile. Large corner lot with fenced in yard. Large Living area with WBFP, vaulted ceiling. Elegant For Dining. Large eat in kitchen with charming breakfast nook. Nice sized backyard with large open patio. Secondary bedrooms are good sized with walk in closets. Large master bedroom, with luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Great location in heart of Mansfield. Close to everything. MISD!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.