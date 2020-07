Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 story, 5 bed - 3 bathroom home is in one of the most desired school districts in Mansfield. It has been updated with new carpet and paint throughout. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The master and other bedrooms are located downstairs. See it today!