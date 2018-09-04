4706 Belladonna Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

NEW BLOOMFIELD HOME ON HUGE CUL-DE-SAC HOME SITE! This 4 bed, 3 bath home features an open floor plan with a modern feel; Gourmet Kitchen with SS appliances including gas cooktop, custom cabinets, granite counters and island; Upgraded tile floor; Master Suite with large walk-in closet, his and hers sinks, garden tub and separate shower; Soaring two-story vaulted ceilings in kitchen and dining area; Bedroom and bath upstairs; Study; Game Room upstairs overlooks first floor; Built-in desk; 2.5 car garage; FULLY LANDSCAPED! Call today!