Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
4704 Sailboat Dr
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:32 AM

4704 Sailboat Dr

4704 Sailboat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Sailboat Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming! Pride in ownership is evident in this home. The openness and layout let this home live comfortably & spaciously. The open family room, kitchen, breakfast are the hub of this home. Master suite is secluded from the secondary bedrooms. Windows at family & breakfast look onto large backyard & allow for plenty of natural light. Joe Pool Lake is literally minutes away w. boat ramp access. Impressive Smith Elem. is adjacent to community.

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$235 Admin fee/ 1% Monthly Rent Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Sailboat Dr have any available units?
4704 Sailboat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Sailboat Dr have?
Some of 4704 Sailboat Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Sailboat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Sailboat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Sailboat Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Sailboat Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Sailboat Dr offer parking?
No, 4704 Sailboat Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4704 Sailboat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 Sailboat Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Sailboat Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4704 Sailboat Dr has a pool.
Does 4704 Sailboat Dr have accessible units?
No, 4704 Sailboat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Sailboat Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Sailboat Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

