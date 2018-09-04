All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

4503 Ashbury Lane

4503 Ashbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Ashbury Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE House in Holland Meadows. BRAND NEW CARPET, PAINT, CERAMIC TILE, AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!
This BEAUTIFUL home is in the highly sought after Holland Meadows neighborhood. This home provides plenty of space with TWO LARGE LIVING AREAS. Cooks delight kitchen with BRAND NEW GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The luxurious master suites features a garden tub, separate shower. and large walkin closet. The incredible back yard is large and includes a huge patio and pergola. The private community park is one block away. Close to the excellent Mansfield Schools. Lots of entertainment close by including Hawaiian Falls, Mansfield Natl Golf Club, and Big League Dreams. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Ashbury Lane have any available units?
4503 Ashbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Ashbury Lane have?
Some of 4503 Ashbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Ashbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Ashbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Ashbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4503 Ashbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4503 Ashbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4503 Ashbury Lane offers parking.
Does 4503 Ashbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 Ashbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Ashbury Lane have a pool?
No, 4503 Ashbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Ashbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 4503 Ashbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Ashbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Ashbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

