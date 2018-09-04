4503 Ashbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE House in Holland Meadows. BRAND NEW CARPET, PAINT, CERAMIC TILE, AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!

This BEAUTIFUL home is in the highly sought after Holland Meadows neighborhood. This home provides plenty of space with TWO LARGE LIVING AREAS. Cooks delight kitchen with BRAND NEW GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The luxurious master suites features a garden tub, separate shower. and large walkin closet. The incredible back yard is large and includes a huge patio and pergola. The private community park is one block away. Close to the excellent Mansfield Schools. Lots of entertainment close by including Hawaiian Falls, Mansfield Natl Golf Club, and Big League Dreams. HURRY!