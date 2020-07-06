All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
4415 NEW MEADOW Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4415 NEW MEADOW Drive

4415 New Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4415 New Meadow Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extensively remodeled 4 Bedroom home in Mansfield! All carpet has been replaced, along with stainless steel appliances and fresh paint inside and out. Light neutral colors, split bedrooms, and 2 dining areas! Custom wall moldings, bay window, wrap-around breakfast bar in kitchen, an abundance of cabinetry and much more! Enjoy the community pool and the neighborhood trails for a bike ride! This home is a must see! HOA fees paid by owner.

All square footage is based on tax records and is approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive have any available units?
4415 NEW MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4415 NEW MEADOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive offers parking.
Does 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive has a pool.
Does 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 NEW MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary