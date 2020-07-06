4415 NEW MEADOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extensively remodeled 4 Bedroom home in Mansfield! All carpet has been replaced, along with stainless steel appliances and fresh paint inside and out. Light neutral colors, split bedrooms, and 2 dining areas! Custom wall moldings, bay window, wrap-around breakfast bar in kitchen, an abundance of cabinetry and much more! Enjoy the community pool and the neighborhood trails for a bike ride! This home is a must see! HOA fees paid by owner.



All square footage is based on tax records and is approximate.