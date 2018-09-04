4014 Birdie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

This is a beautiful Golf Course Home waiting for you!! High ceilings, spacious and elegant. The kitchen is amazing, with lots of cabinet space, huge center island, gas stove cooking and breakfast nook & Counter. 5 bedrooms, 3 and one half baths make this home comfortable and easy access. Big game area and media room upstairs. Master bedroom is gorgeous with a large mater bath, jetted tub and giant walk-in closet. This home has an open floor plan with the perfect flow making it warm and inviting. The back yard opens to the golf course - no neighbors behind you. Schools in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD. Must see this great home!!

This home is fully furnished and available for short or long term rentals.