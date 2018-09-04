All apartments in Mansfield
4014 Birdie Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:15 PM

4014 Birdie Drive

4014 Birdie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Birdie Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This is a beautiful Golf Course Home waiting for you!! High ceilings, spacious and elegant. The kitchen is amazing, with lots of cabinet space, huge center island, gas stove cooking and breakfast nook & Counter. 5 bedrooms, 3 and one half baths make this home comfortable and easy access. Big game area and media room upstairs. Master bedroom is gorgeous with a large mater bath, jetted tub and giant walk-in closet. This home has an open floor plan with the perfect flow making it warm and inviting. The back yard opens to the golf course - no neighbors behind you. Schools in the highly desirable Mansfield ISD. Must see this great home!!
This home is fully furnished and available for short or long term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Birdie Drive have any available units?
4014 Birdie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 Birdie Drive have?
Some of 4014 Birdie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Birdie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4014 Birdie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4014 Birdie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4014 Birdie Drive offers parking.
Does 4014 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 4014 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4014 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4014 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Birdie Drive has units with dishwashers.

