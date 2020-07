Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful, spacious 2 storey house on a Golf course lot. High ceilings, windows and lots of natural light with rich hardwood floors. Family room has fireplace with heatlilator and opens onto a covered patio with views of the golf course. Huge master bedroom with two walk in closets, large bathroom with double sinks and soaker tub and separate shower. Neutral colors, lots of storage. *NO PETS* *Information herein deemed relaible but not guaranteed*