Community Features Access gate Reserved Covered Parking Clubhouse 24 Hour Fitness Center Sparkling Swimming Pool Community gas grill/BBQ area Business Center w/Equipment High-speed internet access Air conditioning - central air Resident Web Site Access High-speed internet access TV & phone wiring-major rooms Laundry facility on site Located Next to Mansfield National Golf Course Well maintained grounds Detached Garages w/Remotes Organized activities Short-term lease Corporate housing 24hr. Emergency maintenance Furnished available
Apartment Features Pool View
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 400 State Hwy 360 have?
Some of 400 State Hwy 360's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
