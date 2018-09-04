All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
3302 Rustic Meadow Trail
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:27 AM

3302 Rustic Meadow Trail

3302 Rustic Meadow Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3302 Rustic Meadow Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
$1550 for a two year lease! Updated 3-2-2 with Formal dining in Manfield! NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET, walk-in closets, spacious rooms and so much more! Entry opens to a large 18x16 family room with high ceilings and a classic brick fireplace. Formal dining has a chandelier with backyard access. Bright kitchen has a breakfast area, walk-in pantry, built-in microwave, ample storage and counterspace plus a refrigerator included. Private master suite has an extended vanity and WI shower. Nice sized secondaries, great backyard with open patio for entertaining, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to highways and Joe Pool Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail have any available units?
3302 Rustic Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail have?
Some of 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Rustic Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail offers parking.
Does 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail has a pool.
Does 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3302 Rustic Meadow Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary