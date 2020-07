Amenities

**Back on the Market**This property is ideal with 3 bedrooms/2 baths and attached 2 car garage. Including a large fenced in back yard. Within a mile of Hawaiian Falls, Mansfield Sports Complex, and Big League Dreams Baseball Field. This is the perfect location for any family looking to settle into the Mansfield award winning school district. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included! This house will not last long! Please call or text and set up a showing as soon as possible!!!