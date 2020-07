Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom two bath home in quiet neighborhood on a half acre of land. Spacious living area with woodburning fireplace, window seat and vaulted ceilings. Nice sized dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and tons of storage space. Master retreat has bath and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are nice sized. Large fence backyard with covered patio and storage building. Two car garage! Convenient location! This is a must see that won't last long!