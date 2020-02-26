3010 Saint Amanda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Welcome to this beautiful 2 story home! This home is located in Mansfield ISD. All of the bedrooms are massive in size and has great size closets. Kitchen has a nice sized island and great for family gatherings. The master bedroom and office is located downstairs. There is a game room for kids to play or great entertainment for guests. The home has wood and tile floors all throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. We also provide the option of renting the washer and dryer for $50 a month. Refrigerator is included.