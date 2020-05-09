Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3005 Rocky Creek Dr Available 07/26/19 Beautiful home in Mansfield ISD - Beautiful home in Mansfield ISD. Wood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms. Study with built in custom shelving and French doors. Kitchen offers double oven and granite countertops. All rooms with ceiling fans and walk in closets. Large master with grand master bath offering dual sinks, dual vanities, jacuzzi tub, standalone shower, and private commode. Covered patio and large backyard perfect for entertaining. Mansfield ISD. Pet Friendly. Must see!



(RLNE5021954)