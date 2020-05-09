All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:04 AM

3005 Rocky Creek Dr

3005 Rocky Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Rocky Creek Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3005 Rocky Creek Dr Available 07/26/19 Beautiful home in Mansfield ISD - Beautiful home in Mansfield ISD. Wood flooring throughout living area and bedrooms. Study with built in custom shelving and French doors. Kitchen offers double oven and granite countertops. All rooms with ceiling fans and walk in closets. Large master with grand master bath offering dual sinks, dual vanities, jacuzzi tub, standalone shower, and private commode. Covered patio and large backyard perfect for entertaining. Mansfield ISD. Pet Friendly. Must see!

(RLNE5021954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Rocky Creek Dr have any available units?
3005 Rocky Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Rocky Creek Dr have?
Some of 3005 Rocky Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Rocky Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Rocky Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Rocky Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 Rocky Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3005 Rocky Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 3005 Rocky Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Rocky Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Rocky Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Rocky Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 3005 Rocky Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Rocky Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 3005 Rocky Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Rocky Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 Rocky Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

