2718 Rocky Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace extra storage

GORGEOUS CORNER LOT HOUSE, GREAT CURB APPEAL WITH A VERY LARGE YARD AND MATURE TREES. HOUSE IS LOCATED IN Mansfield ISD, CLOSE TO OUTLET MALLS, ENTERTAINMENT AREAS, JOE POOL LAKE, AND WITH EASY ACCESS TO HWY 360, HWY 287, HWY 20, AND A SHORT COMMUTE TO FORT WORTH. HOUSE FEATURES 5 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATHROOMS, 3 CAR GARAGE, A LARGE KITCHEN WITH A LOT OF CABINETS AND EXTRA STORAGE AREA WITH AN ISLAND AND A BREAKFAST BAR, LARGE ENOUGH BACKYARD FOR A POOL, Green Sky Solar Panels are included which will help you safe on your electric bills!!

SET UP YOUR SHOWING AND DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOUSE AND ITS LUSCIOUS YARD!!!