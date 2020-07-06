All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:12 PM

2608 Chadwick Lane

2608 Chadwick Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Chadwick Ln, Mansfield, TX 76084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New planned community in Mansfield ISD. Brick, block and wood home with designer light fixtures, wood floors, lots of windows, classic style, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite covered raised hearth fireplace, granite countertops in the kitchen, oversized island, gas cook range, double oven, microwave, refrigerator, washer, dryer, disposer, covered patio, garden tub in master bath and separate shower, multiple, multi level rods in the master closet, French doors in the office. Same day application and approval available. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Chadwick Lane have any available units?
2608 Chadwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Chadwick Lane have?
Some of 2608 Chadwick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Chadwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Chadwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Chadwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Chadwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2608 Chadwick Lane offer parking?
No, 2608 Chadwick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Chadwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 Chadwick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Chadwick Lane have a pool?
No, 2608 Chadwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Chadwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 2608 Chadwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Chadwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Chadwick Lane has units with dishwashers.

