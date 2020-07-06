2608 Chadwick Lane

Amenities
New planned community in Mansfield ISD. Brick, block and wood home with designer light fixtures, wood floors, lots of windows, classic style, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite covered raised hearth fireplace, granite countertops in the kitchen, oversized island, gas cook range, double oven, microwave, refrigerator, washer, dryer, disposer, covered patio, garden tub in master bath and separate shower, multiple, multi level rods in the master closet, French doors in the office. Same day application and approval available. Thank you!