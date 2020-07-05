All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 2404 Wood River Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2404 Wood River Parkway
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:36 AM

2404 Wood River Parkway

2404 Wood River Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2404 Wood River Parkway, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable town home in fabulous neighborhood. Mature trees surround neighborhood and private fenced yard. Neighborhood includes children's play park and lake with water fountain. Trendy neutral colors, tall ceilings, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, laundry room, and both baths. Large laundry room. Ceiling fans, 10 foot ceilings, 2 inch blinds big closets, decorative arches, and architectural details throughout.

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Wood River Parkway have any available units?
2404 Wood River Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Wood River Parkway have?
Some of 2404 Wood River Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Wood River Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Wood River Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Wood River Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Wood River Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2404 Wood River Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Wood River Parkway offers parking.
Does 2404 Wood River Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Wood River Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Wood River Parkway have a pool?
No, 2404 Wood River Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Wood River Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2404 Wood River Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Wood River Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Wood River Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary