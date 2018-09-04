2310 Grimsley Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This Spacious home offers 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and has been extensively remodeled including, Full interior paint, new flooring though out, new lights, ceiling fans, new granite in kitchen and both upstairs bathrooms. Home features Formal living room and formal dining room; Large kitchen opens to family room and overlooks backyard and deck. All bedrooms upstairs. Master suite is huge, with separate sitting area. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower and twin vanities. Wonderful neighborhood and high performing Mansfield schools. Schedule your viewing today.