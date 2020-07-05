All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 214 Shady Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
214 Shady Valley Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:04 AM

214 Shady Valley Drive

214 Shady Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

214 Shady Valley Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
------- CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, VIEW FROM STREET ONLY----
This cozy 2-bed, 2-bath home for rent has a lovely variegated brick exterior and is located in a quiet neighborhood in Mansfield. The two bedrooms and living areas are carpeted, and there is linoleum flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms for easy clean-up.

The wrap-around kitchen is open to the living room and adjoining dining area. The living room has a raised section of ceiling and a brick fireplace. An interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups is located just off the hall.

Amenities include a stove/oven and a dishwasher.

Current Price is Tentative. If property is listed as 'Coming Soon', this indicates that the property is going through the Make Ready Process. If additions or installations are made to improve the property, the price may change and be updated when property is ready to be viewed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Shady Valley Drive have any available units?
214 Shady Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Shady Valley Drive have?
Some of 214 Shady Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Shady Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Shady Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Shady Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 214 Shady Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 214 Shady Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 214 Shady Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 214 Shady Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Shady Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Shady Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 214 Shady Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 Shady Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Shady Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Shady Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Shady Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary