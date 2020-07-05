214 Shady Valley Drive

Amenities

------- CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, VIEW FROM STREET ONLY----

This cozy 2-bed, 2-bath home for rent has a lovely variegated brick exterior and is located in a quiet neighborhood in Mansfield. The two bedrooms and living areas are carpeted, and there is linoleum flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms for easy clean-up.



The wrap-around kitchen is open to the living room and adjoining dining area. The living room has a raised section of ceiling and a brick fireplace. An interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups is located just off the hall.



Amenities include a stove/oven and a dishwasher.



