Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:34 AM

2120 Windcastle Drive

2120 Windcastle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Windcastle Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mansfield ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms. Open floor plan with 4 spacious rooms with lots of living space and dining space. Large kitchen island with Stainless Steel appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Huge master suite with his and her sinks, new 2 inch blinds. Fantastic location in Mansfield close to shops and schools. Fenced yard. Landlord prefer long term leases, pets are permitted subject to approval, pet deposit and pet agreement. Written applications only, Non Refundable Application Fee $55 per adult and can be paid using PayPal, Zelle, Venmo or CashApp. Applications will only be reviewed upon receipt of application form and fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Windcastle Drive have any available units?
2120 Windcastle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Windcastle Drive have?
Some of 2120 Windcastle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Windcastle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Windcastle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Windcastle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Windcastle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Windcastle Drive offer parking?
No, 2120 Windcastle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Windcastle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Windcastle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Windcastle Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 Windcastle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Windcastle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 Windcastle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Windcastle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Windcastle Drive has units with dishwashers.

