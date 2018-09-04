2120 Windcastle Drive

Amenities

Mansfield ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms. Open floor plan with 4 spacious rooms with lots of living space and dining space. Large kitchen island with Stainless Steel appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Huge master suite with his and her sinks, new 2 inch blinds. Fantastic location in Mansfield close to shops and schools. Fenced yard. Landlord prefer long term leases, pets are permitted subject to approval, pet deposit and pet agreement. Written applications only, Non Refundable Application Fee $55 per adult and can be paid using PayPal, Zelle, Venmo or CashApp. Applications will only be reviewed upon receipt of application form and fee.