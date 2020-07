Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Looking for a two story 5 bedroom home that has it all? Well you found It! With a large master bedroom, great size guest rooms, nice open living rooms that you can entertain in, beautiful kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinetry, beautiful back splash and a backyard that is the perfect space for your outdoor furniture. Welcome home!