Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2102 Chrisman Trail
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM

2102 Chrisman Trail

2102 Chrisman Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Chrisman Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mansfield ISD, well-maintained, beautiful home with 2370 sqft. Lots of updates, quiet neighborhood, convenient location to shops and schools. Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances, double oven, granite counter top, updated Kitchen Aid appliances. Newly replaced roof, one AC system was replaced in July 2019, covered back patio with plenty of space for entertainment. Large backyard, open floor plan with gas log fireplace. 4 spacious sized bedrooms, 2nd living room can be used as living room, family room or study. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $300 per pet, application fee can be paid using Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Chrisman Trail have any available units?
2102 Chrisman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Chrisman Trail have?
Some of 2102 Chrisman Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Chrisman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Chrisman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Chrisman Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Chrisman Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Chrisman Trail offer parking?
No, 2102 Chrisman Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Chrisman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Chrisman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Chrisman Trail have a pool?
No, 2102 Chrisman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Chrisman Trail have accessible units?
No, 2102 Chrisman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Chrisman Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Chrisman Trail has units with dishwashers.

