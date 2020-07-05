2102 Chrisman Trail

Amenities

Mansfield ISD, well-maintained, beautiful home with 2370 sqft. Lots of updates, quiet neighborhood, convenient location to shops and schools. Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances, double oven, granite counter top, updated Kitchen Aid appliances. Newly replaced roof, one AC system was replaced in July 2019, covered back patio with plenty of space for entertainment. Large backyard, open floor plan with gas log fireplace. 4 spacious sized bedrooms, 2nd living room can be used as living room, family room or study. Application Fee is $55 per adult, pet deposit is $300 per pet, application fee can be paid using Zelle, Venmo, PayPal or CashApp.