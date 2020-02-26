All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 2100 Hodges Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2100 Hodges Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:30 PM

2100 Hodges Place

2100 Hodges Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2100 Hodges Place, Mansfield, TX 76063
Heritage Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Corner lot with large backyard and storage shed. 10ft privacy fence. Huge kitchen with island and tons of counter and cabinet space open to a large den and dining area. Large master down with jetted tub and separate shower with huge walk-in closet. Three bedrooms and gameroom upstairs perfect for kids activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Hodges Place have any available units?
2100 Hodges Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Hodges Place have?
Some of 2100 Hodges Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Hodges Place currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Hodges Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Hodges Place pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Hodges Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2100 Hodges Place offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Hodges Place offers parking.
Does 2100 Hodges Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Hodges Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Hodges Place have a pool?
No, 2100 Hodges Place does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Hodges Place have accessible units?
No, 2100 Hodges Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Hodges Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Hodges Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary