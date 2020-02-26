Corner lot with large backyard and storage shed. 10ft privacy fence. Huge kitchen with island and tons of counter and cabinet space open to a large den and dining area. Large master down with jetted tub and separate shower with huge walk-in closet. Three bedrooms and gameroom upstairs perfect for kids activities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Hodges Place have any available units?
2100 Hodges Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Hodges Place have?
Some of 2100 Hodges Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Hodges Place currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Hodges Place is not currently offering any rent specials.