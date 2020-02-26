2100 Hodges Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Corner lot with large backyard and storage shed. 10ft privacy fence. Huge kitchen with island and tons of counter and cabinet space open to a large den and dining area. Large master down with jetted tub and separate shower with huge walk-in closet. Three bedrooms and gameroom upstairs perfect for kids activities.