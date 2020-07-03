208 Sandpoint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Step inside this beautiful 2,198sf Villages at Spring Lake home. Exceptional layout, gleaming color scheme, well-maintained interior, with all the finishing touches in all the right places. 2nd living area featuring a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with master bath features separate shower and bath, walk-in closet, and double sink vanity. Ample storage throughout and a beautiful backyard perfect for picnics, playtime, or just taking in a breath of fresh air. All-access to the community pool, soccer field, playground, and walking trails. Agent showings only, the property is occupied.

Available December 2019!