Last updated October 15 2019

208 Sandpoint Drive

208 Sandpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Sandpoint Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Step inside this beautiful 2,198sf Villages at Spring Lake home. Exceptional layout, gleaming color scheme, well-maintained interior, with all the finishing touches in all the right places. 2nd living area featuring a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with master bath features separate shower and bath, walk-in closet, and double sink vanity. Ample storage throughout and a beautiful backyard perfect for picnics, playtime, or just taking in a breath of fresh air. All-access to the community pool, soccer field, playground, and walking trails. Agent showings only, the property is occupied.
Available December 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Sandpoint Drive have any available units?
208 Sandpoint Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Sandpoint Drive have?
Some of 208 Sandpoint Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Sandpoint Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Sandpoint Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Sandpoint Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Sandpoint Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 208 Sandpoint Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Sandpoint Drive offers parking.
Does 208 Sandpoint Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Sandpoint Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Sandpoint Drive have a pool?
Yes, 208 Sandpoint Drive has a pool.
Does 208 Sandpoint Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Sandpoint Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Sandpoint Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Sandpoint Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

