208 Sandpoint Drive

Amenities
Step inside this beautiful 2,198sf Villages at Spring Lake home. Exceptional layout, gleaming color scheme, well-maintained interior, with all the finishing touches in all the right places. 2nd living area featuring a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom with master bath features separate shower and bath, walk-in closet, and double sink vanity. Ample storage throughout and a beautiful backyard perfect for picnics, playtime, or just taking in a breath of fresh air. All-access to the community pool, soccer field, playground, and walking trails. Agent showings only, the property is occupied.
Available December 2019!