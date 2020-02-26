207 Glenwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms; Kitchen has granite, built in microwave, breakfast bar; Breakfast area with lots of natural light overlooks the covered back patio. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace; Master Bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms and has a dual sink vanity and closets, garden tub and separate shower; Large backyard has pergola and a storage building. Great home in a Wonderful Neighborhood with a community pool, playground and zoned to desirable MISD schools....(Smith Elem, Lillard Int, Jones Middle, Lake Ridge HS).