207 Glenwood Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:01 PM

207 Glenwood Drive

207 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

207 Glenwood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms; Kitchen has granite, built in microwave, breakfast bar; Breakfast area with lots of natural light overlooks the covered back patio. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace; Master Bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms and has a dual sink vanity and closets, garden tub and separate shower; Large backyard has pergola and a storage building. Great home in a Wonderful Neighborhood with a community pool, playground and zoned to desirable MISD schools....(Smith Elem, Lillard Int, Jones Middle, Lake Ridge HS).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
207 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Glenwood Drive have?
Some of 207 Glenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Glenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Glenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 207 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Glenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 207 Glenwood Drive has a pool.
Does 207 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Glenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

