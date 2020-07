Amenities

READY TO VIEW! Charming craftsman Bungalow in the heart of downtown Mansfield! Easily WALK to 2 breweries, multiple restaurants and multiple boutiques. This is a rare opportunity to live in a nice home home that is close to all the action of downtown, like parades and festivals. Home features updates throughout and beautiful original hardwood floors, don't miss out on this one! Carpet being replaced next week.