Mansfield, TX
206 Glenwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Glenwood Drive

206 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Glenwood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c38b4b80d6 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home with brand new carpet & fireplace. Master bedroom has separate shower and garden tub. Amenities include: community pool, trails, playground, soccer fields, and covered picnic areas. To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Security Deposit: $1,700.00

Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal.

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
206 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Glenwood Drive have?
Some of 206 Glenwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Glenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Glenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 206 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 206 Glenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 206 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 206 Glenwood Drive has a pool.
Does 206 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Glenwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

