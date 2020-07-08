206 Cabotwood Trail

Amenities

INCREDIBLE, Large Executive home in very desirable subdivision. BRAND NEW CARPET AND VINYL WOOD PLANK FLOORING! This floor plan is great for a large family or entertaining. Elegant formal living and dining room. Cooks delight kitchen with HUGE island, gorgeous granite countertops, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Large downstairs master suite with bay window and luxurious master bath. The 6th bedroom would make a wonderful office or study. The kitchen overlooks the large family room with beautiful gas fireplace. All guest bedrooms are oversized and most have jack and jill baths. Large backyard with auto sprinkler. Zoned for Mansfield HS. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. MISD! Hurry!