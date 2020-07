Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for you... with newer carpet and paint. three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one living and one dining area. Open kitchen with laminate counters, electric range oven, pantry, and planning desk. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Both kid's bedrooms have walk in closets. Oversized two car garage.