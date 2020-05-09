2000 Sword Fish

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home for Lease in Mansfield - Beautiful 4 bedroom home with Ceramic Tile throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. This home has a large kitchen with a nice breakfast area and a separate Dining area. Beautiful Living area with a wood-burning fireplace and tall ceilings. Lots of windows provide ample lighting throughout the home. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and 2 of the Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Master has a large master bath and walk-in closet. Plenty of space for all those clothes and shoes!



(RLNE5209865)