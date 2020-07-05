All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:57 AM

1910 Sail Fish Drive

1910 Sail Fish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Sail Fish Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study that could be use as the 4th bedroom. Beautiful luxury wood-like vinyl plank throughout with no carpet! Property features large family room that opens to the spacious kitchen and dining. Spacious master bedroom suite with separate showers. Guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. Spacious back yard with plenty of room for the little ones to run around! A MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Sail Fish Drive have any available units?
1910 Sail Fish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Sail Fish Drive have?
Some of 1910 Sail Fish Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Sail Fish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Sail Fish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Sail Fish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Sail Fish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1910 Sail Fish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Sail Fish Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Sail Fish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Sail Fish Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Sail Fish Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Sail Fish Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Sail Fish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Sail Fish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Sail Fish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Sail Fish Drive has units with dishwashers.

