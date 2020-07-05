1910 Sail Fish Drive

Amenities

Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a study that could be use as the 4th bedroom. Beautiful luxury wood-like vinyl plank throughout with no carpet! Property features large family room that opens to the spacious kitchen and dining. Spacious master bedroom suite with separate showers. Guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. Spacious back yard with plenty of room for the little ones to run around! A MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located close to schools, shopping centers, and major hwys. Agent or tenants to verify schools and square footage. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.