Mansfield, TX
1813 Clover Hill Road
Last updated December 3 2019 at 3:25 PM

1813 Clover Hill Road

Location

1813 Clover Hill Road, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully property, MOVE IN READY! Buyer will love this bright home with designer touches! Has gorgeous wood floors, carpet in bedrooms, granite and back splash, SS appliances, fresh paint throughout and more. Has the WOW right when you walk in the door. Open floor plan with catwalk overlooking downstairs, split master, second living room upstairs with other bedrooms. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Clover Hill Road have any available units?
1813 Clover Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Clover Hill Road have?
Some of 1813 Clover Hill Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Clover Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Clover Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Clover Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Clover Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Clover Hill Road offer parking?
No, 1813 Clover Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Clover Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Clover Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Clover Hill Road have a pool?
No, 1813 Clover Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Clover Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 1813 Clover Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Clover Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Clover Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

