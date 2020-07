Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare find in upscale neighborhood! Ready for Immediate move-in. 3 bed 2 bath, 2 car garage w formal dining. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking family room great for entertaining. Island, gas cook top, bartop, separate breakfast area. Private master suite w great walk in closet, jetted soaking tub and sep walk in shower, dual sinks and wrap vanity.. Beautiful backyard setting with covered porch, shade trees and lots of room to play. This is a must see home for you!