1714 Hope Town Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 1:57 AM

1714 Hope Town Drive

Location

1714 Hope Town Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated open floor plan home ready for immediate move in!!! Modern low-maintenance wood-look tile throughout, granite counter-top in kitchen & both baths. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms with a spacious master suite & updated master bath with separate showers & double sinks. Spacious backyard with the covered patio & pergola, plenty of space to entertain guests. Patio is wired for antenna TV & ceiling fan. Storage shed with plenty of space for your tools! Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers & schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet allowed on case by cases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Hope Town Drive have any available units?
1714 Hope Town Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Hope Town Drive have?
Some of 1714 Hope Town Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Hope Town Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Hope Town Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Hope Town Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Hope Town Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Hope Town Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Hope Town Drive offers parking.
Does 1714 Hope Town Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Hope Town Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Hope Town Drive have a pool?
No, 1714 Hope Town Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Hope Town Drive have accessible units?
No, 1714 Hope Town Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Hope Town Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Hope Town Drive has units with dishwashers.

