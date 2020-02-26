1714 Hope Town Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful updated open floor plan home ready for immediate move in!!! Modern low-maintenance wood-look tile throughout, granite counter-top in kitchen & both baths. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split bedrooms with a spacious master suite & updated master bath with separate showers & double sinks. Spacious backyard with the covered patio & pergola, plenty of space to entertain guests. Patio is wired for antenna TV & ceiling fan. Storage shed with plenty of space for your tools! Conveniently located close to major highways, shopping centers & schools. Tenants or agent to verify all information contain herein. Small non-aggressive pet allowed on case by cases.