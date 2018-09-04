1603 Mcgarry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful home located in an established & desirable Mansfield schools that close to Walnut Creek Country Club. AVAILABLE NOV. 1ST. Bright & open floor plan home features recent interior paint, ceramic tile throughout, spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closet. Gorgeous kitchen overlooking the family room & breakfast area, large walk-in pantry. Spacious family room & formal dining. Separate bedrooms with updated hall bath. Fruit trees & open courtyard in this spacious backyard are perfect for entertaining guests. Conveniently located close to schools, major highways, & shopping centers.