1603 Mcgarry Lane
1603 Mcgarry Lane

Location

1603 Mcgarry Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful home located in an established & desirable Mansfield schools that close to Walnut Creek Country Club. AVAILABLE NOV. 1ST. Bright & open floor plan home features recent interior paint, ceramic tile throughout, spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closet. Gorgeous kitchen overlooking the family room & breakfast area, large walk-in pantry. Spacious family room & formal dining. Separate bedrooms with updated hall bath. Fruit trees & open courtyard in this spacious backyard are perfect for entertaining guests. Conveniently located close to schools, major highways, & shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Mcgarry Lane have any available units?
1603 Mcgarry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 Mcgarry Lane have?
Some of 1603 Mcgarry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Mcgarry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Mcgarry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Mcgarry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1603 Mcgarry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1603 Mcgarry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1603 Mcgarry Lane offers parking.
Does 1603 Mcgarry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Mcgarry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Mcgarry Lane have a pool?
No, 1603 Mcgarry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Mcgarry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1603 Mcgarry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Mcgarry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1603 Mcgarry Lane has units with dishwashers.

