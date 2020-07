Amenities

This is a Beautifully Updated 3 bed, 2 bath Town Home. Living and dining feature wood-look flooring, ceiling fans, updated appliances. Master Bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Spacious Living and Dining Area. Attached Garage, separate utility, Private Fenced Yard. Cul-de-sac with park and fishing pond only a few steps from the property. Property will undergo routine maintenance and repairs but will be move-in ready by move-in date.