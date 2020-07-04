All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:17 PM

1512 Brittany Ln

1512 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Brittany Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
1512 Brittany Ln Available 06/26/20 Beautiful Home in Mansfield ISD - Nice 2 story home with Master bedroom downstairs and other 2 bedrooms, bath and game room upstairs. Flooring has ceramic tile, laminate and carpet in bedrooms. Living area has a fireplace. There is a covered patio and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. $25 pet rent and $500 pet deposit with half refundable.
Tenant occupiedto 6-15. Can show by appt.

(RLNE4011757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Brittany Ln have any available units?
1512 Brittany Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Brittany Ln have?
Some of 1512 Brittany Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Brittany Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Brittany Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Brittany Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Brittany Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Brittany Ln offer parking?
No, 1512 Brittany Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Brittany Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Brittany Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Brittany Ln have a pool?
No, 1512 Brittany Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Brittany Ln have accessible units?
No, 1512 Brittany Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Brittany Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Brittany Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

