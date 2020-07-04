Amenities
1512 Brittany Ln Available 06/26/20 Beautiful Home in Mansfield ISD - Nice 2 story home with Master bedroom downstairs and other 2 bedrooms, bath and game room upstairs. Flooring has ceramic tile, laminate and carpet in bedrooms. Living area has a fireplace. There is a covered patio and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. $25 pet rent and $500 pet deposit with half refundable.
Tenant occupiedto 6-15. Can show by appt.
