1430 New Haven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

EXECUTIVE HOME in COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY! NEWER CARPET! NEWER GRANITE COUNTERS. NEWER FIXTURES! Grand 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Extensive Landscaping. Cooks delight kitchen with island, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash and lots of cabinet storage. Elegant Formal Dining room with butler's pantry,granite serving area. Elegant oversized master suite, with upgraded fixtures, garden tub, separate showers, and his and hers closets. Lovely formal living area with grand fireplace. Large back yard with auto sprinkler system and open patio. Rear Entry Garage. Zoned for Mansfield High School. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and country club. MISD! HURRY! This will go FAST!