1430 New Haven Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:50 AM

1430 New Haven Drive

1430 New Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1430 New Haven Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXECUTIVE HOME in COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY! NEWER CARPET! NEWER GRANITE COUNTERS. NEWER FIXTURES! Grand 2-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Extensive Landscaping. Cooks delight kitchen with island, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash and lots of cabinet storage. Elegant Formal Dining room with butler's pantry,granite serving area. Elegant oversized master suite, with upgraded fixtures, garden tub, separate showers, and his and hers closets. Lovely formal living area with grand fireplace. Large back yard with auto sprinkler system and open patio. Rear Entry Garage. Zoned for Mansfield High School. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and country club. MISD! HURRY! This will go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 New Haven Drive have any available units?
1430 New Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 New Haven Drive have?
Some of 1430 New Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 New Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1430 New Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 New Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1430 New Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1430 New Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1430 New Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 1430 New Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 New Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 New Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 1430 New Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1430 New Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1430 New Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 New Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 New Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

