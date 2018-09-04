All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1425 Piedmont Drive

1425 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Piedmont Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Mansfield School District with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, large 2 car garage and grass backyard with privacy fence. This open concept living, dining and kitchen is great space for all your needs. The master suite is at the back of the house with 2 other bedrooms and another full bath. Luxury vinyl wood like flooring in living space with tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Very sought after location in a wonderful community with easy access to local highways, schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Apply at frontrec . c o m . $45 application fee per resident over 18 - all residents must apply. Be sure to include copy of drivers license and proof of income for prior 2 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1425 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 1425 Piedmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1425 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1425 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

