1425 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in Mansfield School District with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, large 2 car garage and grass backyard with privacy fence. This open concept living, dining and kitchen is great space for all your needs. The master suite is at the back of the house with 2 other bedrooms and another full bath. Luxury vinyl wood like flooring in living space with tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Very sought after location in a wonderful community with easy access to local highways, schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Apply at frontrec . c o m . $45 application fee per resident over 18 - all residents must apply. Be sure to include copy of drivers license and proof of income for prior 2 months.