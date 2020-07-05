1417 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

Nice single story with wood looking flooring in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New inside paint. Tile counters, black appliances, microwave too. 2 inch blinds. Has community park and jogging trail. Elementary school close by. Front yard mowed by HOA, tenant mows back.

Has sprinklers and fenced back yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. App fee is $40 per person, deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start.

NO PETS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.