Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1417 Piedmont Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:30 AM

1417 Piedmont Drive

1417 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Piedmont Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice single story with wood looking flooring in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. New inside paint. Tile counters, black appliances, microwave too. 2 inch blinds. Has community park and jogging trail. Elementary school close by. Front yard mowed by HOA, tenant mows back.
Has sprinklers and fenced back yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. App fee is $40 per person, deposit holds home for 2 weeks and then rent must start.
NO PETS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1417 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 1417 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1417 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1417 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1417 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1417 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Piedmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Piedmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
