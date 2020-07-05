1411 Lincoln Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice & Quiet Location - Great Mansfield ISD schools ( J L Boren Elementary, Low Jr. Intermediate, Wester Middle, MANSFIELD HS **NOT SUMMIT**), Close to stores, hospitals, & banks - Easy to get to FTW or Dallas - Easy access to Highways - Near Country Club



Please Call for viewing Appointment - Thanks....



Addition amenities - Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms, Surround Sound Speakers in Living Room, Attic Closet/Storage. Freezer, Enclosed/Covered Patio, Outdoor Shed, Garage Work Bench and Shelving, Washer & Dryer, Alarm System w/outdoor Cameras, Outdoor Wooden decking for BBQ Area, Wood type flooring and tile throughout house - Zero Carpet except 1 closet Pets OK upto 2.



(RLNE4750635)