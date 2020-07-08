All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1353 Xavier Drive

1353 Xavier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1353 Xavier Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hidden gem in The Oaks subdivision, conveniently located to Debbie Lane and HWY 287. This fantastic one story house has hardwood style floors, tile, granite counters and 3 full bathrooms, plus a powder bath. This home has a sound proofed office-study area, large rooms, huge master closet and lots of storage. The full size laundry area with all electric connections has a sink and is big enough for a spare fridge. This Texas style ranch home sits on a corner lot with wide streets and lots of elbow room. Small dogs allowed at owner discretion, ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Xavier Drive have any available units?
1353 Xavier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 Xavier Drive have?
Some of 1353 Xavier Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Xavier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Xavier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Xavier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 Xavier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1353 Xavier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1353 Xavier Drive offers parking.
Does 1353 Xavier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Xavier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Xavier Drive have a pool?
No, 1353 Xavier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Xavier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1353 Xavier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Xavier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 Xavier Drive has units with dishwashers.

