1353 Xavier Drive

Amenities
Hidden gem in The Oaks subdivision, conveniently located to Debbie Lane and HWY 287. This fantastic one story house has hardwood style floors, tile, granite counters and 3 full bathrooms, plus a powder bath. This home has a sound proofed office-study area, large rooms, huge master closet and lots of storage. The full size laundry area with all electric connections has a sink and is big enough for a spare fridge. This Texas style ranch home sits on a corner lot with wide streets and lots of elbow room. Small dogs allowed at owner discretion, ready for immediate move in!