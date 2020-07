Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and immaculate duplex in the fabulous neighborhood of Woodland Estates. Mature trees surround neighborhood and private fenced yard. Neighborhood includes children's play park and lake with fountain. Designer neutral colors throughout, lovely tile accents and flooring in kitchen and baths. Pets on a per case basis.



All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage.