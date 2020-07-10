All apartments in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX
1310 Tanglewood Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:57 AM

1310 Tanglewood Drive

1310 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Tanglewood Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
game room
parking
pool
garage
STUNNING Home in EXCELLENT Condition with great curb appeal. BRAND NEW flooring throughout. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel appliances. THREE Car garage! FRESH PAINT. ALL NEW Plumbing fixtures throughout. This home was previously the model home for the community. Inside you will find soaring ceilings, cooks delight kitchen with tile backsplash, built in microwave, and stainless stl appliances. Large fam room with soaring ceilings overlooks the lush backyard. Designer ledges and 2.5 inch blinds throughout. Solar screens on entire home. Luxurious DOWNSTAIRS master suite with new granite vanity. Additional downstair bedrm and bath would be great in-law suite. Large game room. Comm Pool, picnic area, and gazebo! MISD!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 1310 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
1310 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 1310 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Tanglewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1310 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1310 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1310 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1310 Tanglewood Drive has a pool.
Does 1310 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1310 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

