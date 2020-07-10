1310 Tanglewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

STUNNING Home in EXCELLENT Condition with great curb appeal. BRAND NEW flooring throughout. BRAND NEW Stainless Steel appliances. THREE Car garage! FRESH PAINT. ALL NEW Plumbing fixtures throughout. This home was previously the model home for the community. Inside you will find soaring ceilings, cooks delight kitchen with tile backsplash, built in microwave, and stainless stl appliances. Large fam room with soaring ceilings overlooks the lush backyard. Designer ledges and 2.5 inch blinds throughout. Solar screens on entire home. Luxurious DOWNSTAIRS master suite with new granite vanity. Additional downstair bedrm and bath would be great in-law suite. Large game room. Comm Pool, picnic area, and gazebo! MISD!