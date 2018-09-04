All apartments in Mansfield
1308 Concord Drive
Last updated July 5 2020 at 12:34 PM

1308 Concord Drive

1308 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Concord Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This stately home is ready and waiting!  As you enter into the open flowing living area, you'll be engulfed in abundant natural light with soaring vaulted ceilings all around!  Some additional features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and a spacious fenced back yard! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, modern counter tops and ample rich cabinetry.   So you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in!  Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Concord Drive have any available units?
1308 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Concord Drive have?
Some of 1308 Concord Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Concord Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Concord Drive offer parking?
No, 1308 Concord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Concord Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Concord Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 Concord Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Concord Drive has units with dishwashers.

