1308 Concord Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This stately home is ready and waiting! As you enter into the open flowing living area, you'll be engulfed in abundant natural light with soaring vaulted ceilings all around! Some additional features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and a spacious fenced back yard! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, modern counter tops and ample rich cabinetry. So you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).