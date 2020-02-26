All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:54 AM

1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive

1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful shady home has a huge fenced back yard. It features large patio on the side of the home. Kitchen has breakfast area in it. The wood burning fireplace is brick but does not take up the entire wall. This home is in Mansfield and Mansfield ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have any available units?
1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary