This beautiful shady home has a huge fenced back yard. It features large patio on the side of the home. Kitchen has breakfast area in it. The wood burning fireplace is brick but does not take up the entire wall. This home is in Mansfield and Mansfield ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have any available units?
1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.