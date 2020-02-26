1302 Cardinal Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful shady home has a huge fenced back yard. It features large patio on the side of the home. Kitchen has breakfast area in it. The wood burning fireplace is brick but does not take up the entire wall. This home is in Mansfield and Mansfield ISD.