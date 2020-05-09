All apartments in Mansfield
13 Atlanta Court

13 Atlanta Court · No Longer Available
Location

13 Atlanta Court, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Adorable 3 bed 2 bath Ranch renovated and move-in ready for new residents. The open ambiance allows you to enjoy gatherings while preparing your meals. 3 spacious BR including MSTR with private BA. All with lovely wall to wall neutral carpet. Enjoy entertaining on your covered patio or play in the level backyard. Located in the up and coming area of Mansfield where you can enjoy parks and recreation, schools and shopping and so much more. Deposit det by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Atlanta Court have any available units?
13 Atlanta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Atlanta Court have?
Some of 13 Atlanta Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Atlanta Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Atlanta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Atlanta Court pet-friendly?
No, 13 Atlanta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 13 Atlanta Court offer parking?
Yes, 13 Atlanta Court offers parking.
Does 13 Atlanta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Atlanta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Atlanta Court have a pool?
No, 13 Atlanta Court does not have a pool.
Does 13 Atlanta Court have accessible units?
No, 13 Atlanta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Atlanta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Atlanta Court has units with dishwashers.

