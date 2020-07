Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom with great curb appeal and fabulous front porch! Tile throughout downstairs with carpet in master. Master bath has been upgraded to include stone features on shower floor. Hardwood throughout upstairs loft and hallway. Backyard features flagstone patio with covered gazebo, great for entertaining! New HVAC 2019. Elementary school in walking distance. Home available for wonderful tenants on August 1!