Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

MOVE IN READY IN MANSFIELD ISD. Freshly painted, new carpet in bedrooms with vinyl flooring in common areas. Corner lot with many oak trees in established neighborhood. Lots of natural light from tall windows in vaulted living room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets plus the master has 2 walk-ins. Refrigerator included in lease.