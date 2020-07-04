All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive

1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, sky-lights and built-in shelves! The kitchen has white appliances with an electric stove and plenty of cabinets! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive have any available units?
1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Cardinal Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

